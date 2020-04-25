Ledyard National Bank Buys 3,444 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $141.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

