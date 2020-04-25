Ledyard National Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

