Ledyard National Bank Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.