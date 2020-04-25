Ledyard National Bank Has $2.38 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $249,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

Shares of FITB opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.