LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 62,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.42. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $38.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.