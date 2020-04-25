LHT (LHT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $91.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. LHT has a total market cap of $812,324.78 and approximately $91.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000109 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

