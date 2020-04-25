LIFE (LIFE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,245.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $2,245.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.02590120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00214284 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

