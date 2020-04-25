LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $520.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.61 or 0.04510475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013275 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008979 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003279 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,004,061,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,239,953 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

