Lincoln National Corp Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.