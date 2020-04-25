Lincoln National Corp Has $2.78 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,779,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

