Lincoln National Corp Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,108 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,409 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33.

