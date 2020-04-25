Lincoln National Corp Invests $21.25 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,248,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $170.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.