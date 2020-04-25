Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $310.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

