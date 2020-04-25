Lincoln National Corp Sells 6,264 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.47.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock opened at $381.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

