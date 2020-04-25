Lincoln National Corp Sells 8,654 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.