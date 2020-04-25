Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

