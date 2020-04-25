Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.