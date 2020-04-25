Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,638.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $881,209.76 and approximately $37,638.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.02581672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215404 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

