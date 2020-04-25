Lisk Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.39 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Lisk has a total market cap of $129.72 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00013925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Coinroom, Poloniex and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013566 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005759 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,325,408 coins and its circulating supply is 123,270,796 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, CoinEgg, YoBit, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Gate.io, COSS, BitBay, Exrates, Coinroom, Coinbe, Poloniex, OKEx, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

