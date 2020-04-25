LiteDoge (LDOGE) Trading Down 31.6% Over Last Week

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $142,453.02 and approximately $18.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17,760.87 or 2.35742396 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00028758 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000446 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.