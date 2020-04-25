LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.76 on Friday. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $88,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $52,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

