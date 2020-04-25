Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

