Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Livongo Health worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Livongo Health by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVGO. Benchmark began coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $182,039.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,355.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $2,302,118. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

