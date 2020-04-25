Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $340,124.83 and $148,821.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00331930 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00419530 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015361 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007081 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000529 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003152 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,175,811 coins and its circulating supply is 19,175,799 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.