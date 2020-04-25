Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 38,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

