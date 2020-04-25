Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $7.17 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 118,200 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.9% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 52,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.