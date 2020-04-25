Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $5.35 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 183,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

