Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Hits $12.29 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $7,088.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,555.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.02577881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.83 or 0.03161170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00589702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00802303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00075658 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00026007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00596628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,484,978 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

