Loom Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.05 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, DragonEX, Coinbe and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.02600354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00214908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,041,176 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Bittrex, GOPAX, YoBit, Tidex, IDEX, DEx.top, Binance, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Bitbns, DragonEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Allbit, Poloniex, Upbit, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

