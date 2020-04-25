Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,043 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 848,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth $5,695,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LORL. ValuEngine cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.