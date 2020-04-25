LUNA Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bitrue, Bittrex and GOPAX. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LUNA

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, KuCoin, Bitrue, GDAC, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

