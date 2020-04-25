Lunyr Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $410,455.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00009033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $410,455.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.02578577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00215155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BiteBTC, Huobi, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, BigONE, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

