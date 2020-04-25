LUXCoin Market Cap Hits $598,269.01 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $598,269.01 and $5,775.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,824,922 coins and its circulating supply is 8,817,689 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

