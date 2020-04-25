LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 20,914 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

