Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Macerich posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann C. Menard bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 210,365 shares of company stock worth $2,211,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its holdings in Macerich by 1,242.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 227,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 259,643 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $1,771,000.

Shares of MAC opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.50%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

