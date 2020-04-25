Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 401.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $725.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.59. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

