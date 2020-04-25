Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,803,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,921,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,967,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

