Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,157 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG opened at $882.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $685.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $793.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

