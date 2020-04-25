Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 21,761 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Axis Capital worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Butt purchased 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $250,502.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 986,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,921,237.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

NYSE:AXS opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.77. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

