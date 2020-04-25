Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 5,484 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Clean Harbors worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,632.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

