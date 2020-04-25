Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Pacific Premier Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

