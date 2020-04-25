Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.47.

Shares of APD opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.