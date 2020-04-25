Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of IDACORP worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $92.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.47.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

