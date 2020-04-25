Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of LATAM Airlines Group worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTM stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

LTM has been the subject of several research reports. BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

LATAM Airlines Group Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

