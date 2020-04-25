Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.49 Million Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Chemours worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,193.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Shares of CC opened at $10.74 on Friday. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.40.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

