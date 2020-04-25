Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.90 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 156.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,696 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE AXTA opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

