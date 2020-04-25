Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.58 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

