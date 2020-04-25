Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.09 Million Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,867 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Farfetch worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Farfetch by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Farfetch stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

