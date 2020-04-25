Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 147.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,671 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of Hercules Capital worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE HTGC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.