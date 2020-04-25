Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

